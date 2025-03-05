Precious Achiuwa Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Achiuwa is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to left hamstring tightness.
Achiuwa is at risk of being sidelined for the second time in three games as he deals with what seems to be a minor hamstring injury. With OG Anunoby (elbow) and Mitchell Robinson (injury recovery) questionable for the contest, Achiuwa could be pushed into a larger role if available.
