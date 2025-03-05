Fantasy Basketball
Precious Achiuwa Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 6:30pm

Achiuwa is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to left hamstring tightness.

Achiuwa is at risk of being sidelined for the second time in three games as he deals with what seems to be a minor hamstring injury. With OG Anunoby (elbow) and Mitchell Robinson (injury recovery) questionable for the contest, Achiuwa could be pushed into a larger role if available.

Precious Achiuwa
New York Knicks
