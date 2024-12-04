Precious Achiuwa Injury: Listed as questionable for Thursday
Achiuwa (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against Charlotte.
Achiuwa continues gradually ramping up for a Knicks' squad that could benefit from his depth in the frontcourt. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Monday that Achiuwa could be ready to play "in a week or so," which would make a return to action Thursday improbable, though New York has yet to rule him out.
