Precious Achiuwa headshot

Precious Achiuwa Injury: Listed as questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 4, 2024 at 10:47pm

Achiuwa (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against Charlotte.

Achiuwa continues gradually ramping up for a Knicks' squad that could benefit from his depth in the frontcourt. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Monday that Achiuwa could be ready to play "in a week or so," which would make a return to action Thursday improbable, though New York has yet to rule him out.

Precious Achiuwa
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
