Precious Achiuwa Injury: On track to play Thursday
Achiuwa (hamstring) will warm up with the intention to play in Thursday's game versus the Hornets, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Achiuwa is officially listed as questionable Thursday but appears on track to make his season debut. If Achiuwa is upgraded to available, he will likely operate on a minutes restriction as he works his way back to game shape.
