Precious Achiuwa headshot

Precious Achiuwa Injury: Practices with G League squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

New York recalled Achiuwa (hamstring) from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday.

Westchester didn't have a game Monday, so Achiuwa, Tyler Kolek and Ariel Hukporti joined the G League squad for practice and were recalled afterward. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Monday that Achiuwa is expected to return to game action "in a week or so," and when available, he'll likely serve as the Knicks' top reserve option in the frontcourt.

