Precious Achiuwa Injury: Practices with G League squad
New York recalled Achiuwa (hamstring) from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday.
Westchester didn't have a game Monday, so Achiuwa, Tyler Kolek and Ariel Hukporti joined the G League squad for practice and were recalled afterward. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Monday that Achiuwa is expected to return to game action "in a week or so," and when available, he'll likely serve as the Knicks' top reserve option in the frontcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now