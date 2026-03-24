Precious Achiuwa headshot

Precious Achiuwa Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 2:48pm

Achiuwa (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Achiuwa was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest. With Achiuwa missing his first game since Feb. 4, the Kings could rely more on Doug McDermott and Daeqwon Plowden.

Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings
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