Precious Achiuwa Injury: Ruled out Tuesday
Achiuwa (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
Achiuwa was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest. With Achiuwa missing his first game since Feb. 4, the Kings could rely more on Doug McDermott and Daeqwon Plowden.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Precious Achiuwa See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Key Starters & SitsYesterday
-
NBA Picks
Top 6 Waiver Wire Picks to Boost Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Run5 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 1014 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count15 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 816 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Precious Achiuwa See More