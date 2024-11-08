Precious Achiuwa Injury: Still absent from practice

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Friday that Achiuwa (hamstring) hasn't started practicing yet but is making progress in his recovery, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Achiuwa has yet to make his season debut due to a left hamstring strain. The 25-year-old big man's next hurdle in his recovery will be getting cleared to practice. Until Achiuwa can suit up, Jericho Sims should continue operating as the Knicks' backup center to Karl-Anthony Towns.