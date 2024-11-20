Precious Achiuwa Injury: To start practice soon
Achiuwa (hamstring) is expected to be cleared to practice at some point during the Knicks five-game road trip that begins Wednesday, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Achiuwa hasn't practiced since suffering a hamstring strain during the preseason, but he appears to be close to resuming basketball activities. Still, the 25-year-old shouldn't be expected back until December, at the earliest.
