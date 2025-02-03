Fantasy Basketball
Precious Achiuwa News: Balanced outing in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Achiuwa recorded seven points (2-3 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes in Monday's 124-118 win over Houston.

Achiuwa got the starting nod Monday with OG Anunoby (foot) sidelined, recording team-high-tying marks in rebounds and steals while coming up one board shy of the double-digit mark. Achiuwa has started in two contests this season, averaging 10.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He has now hauled in nine or more boards in six appearances.

