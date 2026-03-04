Precious Achiuwa headshot

Precious Achiuwa News: Continues strong play as fill-in

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 9:16am

Achiuwa recorded 18 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 loss to Phoenix.

Achiuwa has settled into a consistent role during Keegan Murray's (ankle) injury. Murray will be out for at least another week, making the sixth-year pro a popular fantasy add off the waiver wire. Although Achiuwa will be free to shop himself around in the offseason, it may be hard to find the kind of playing time he could receive with the rebuilding Kings. Over nine starting appearances, Achiuwa has averaged 13.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.7 steals.

