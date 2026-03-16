Precious Achiuwa News: Double-double in Sunday's win

Achiuwa contributed 20 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 victory over the Jazz.

It was the second straight double-double and the ninth of the season for Achiuwa. The 26-year-old forward has been impressively productive for the Kings since the All-Star break, collecting six double-doubles in the last 13 games while averaging 16.8 points, 9.6 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 32.1 minutes while shooting 59.8 percent from the floor.