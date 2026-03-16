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Precious Achiuwa News: Double-double in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 9:01am

Achiuwa contributed 20 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 victory over the Jazz.

It was the second straight double-double and the ninth of the season for Achiuwa. The 26-year-old forward has been impressively productive for the Kings since the All-Star break, collecting six double-doubles in the last 13 games while averaging 16.8 points, 9.6 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 32.1 minutes while shooting 59.8 percent from the floor.

Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings
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