Precious Achiuwa News: Double-doubles off bench Saturday

Achiuwa finished Saturday's 128-112 loss to the Lakers with 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes.

With OG Anunoby leaving early with a foot injury Saturday, Achiuwa stepped up off New York's bench and crashed the boards for a team-high 15 rebounds en route to his second double-double of the campaign. Through his last eight appearances, Achiuwa has averaged 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks in 24.2 minutes per game. With Anunoby's status uncertain for Monday's tilt against Houston, Achiuwa makes sense as a speculative add in deeper fantasy leagues.