Precious Achiuwa News: Explodes for 25/13 double-double

Achiuwa notched 25 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 victory over the Clippers.

Achiuwa added a season-high four blocks to his double-double total and was a critical piece of the unlikely win. Keegan Murray (ankle) is still weeks away from returning, but it will be hard to take Achiuwa off the floor considering his effectiveness as a starter. The Memphis product has averaged 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots over 14 consecutive starting appearances.