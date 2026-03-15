Precious Achiuwa headshot

Precious Achiuwa News: Explodes for 25/13 double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Achiuwa notched 25 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 victory over the Clippers.

Achiuwa added a season-high four blocks to his double-double total and was a critical piece of the unlikely win. Keegan Murray (ankle) is still weeks away from returning, but it will be hard to take Achiuwa off the floor considering his effectiveness as a starter. The Memphis product has averaged 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots over 14 consecutive starting appearances.

Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Precious Achiuwa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Precious Achiuwa See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 10
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count
Author Image
Adam King
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push
Author Image
Adam King
9 days ago