Precious Achiuwa headshot

Precious Achiuwa News: Fails to score in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Achiuwa racked up zero points (0-1 FG), one rebound and one steal over 10 minutes during Saturday's 97-94 loss to Golden State.

Achiuwa failed to score for the second straight game, continuing his recent run of unproductivity. After playing a sizeable role earlier in the year, during which he played at least 30 minutes in seven straight games, Achiuwa has been relegated to a backup role. In five games over the past two weeks, he is averaging 3.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per contest.

Precious Achiuwa
New York Knicks
