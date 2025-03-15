Precious Achiuwa News: Fails to score in loss
Achiuwa racked up zero points (0-1 FG), one rebound and one steal over 10 minutes during Saturday's 97-94 loss to Golden State.
Achiuwa failed to score for the second straight game, continuing his recent run of unproductivity. After playing a sizeable role earlier in the year, during which he played at least 30 minutes in seven straight games, Achiuwa has been relegated to a backup role. In five games over the past two weeks, he is averaging 3.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per contest.
