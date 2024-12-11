Precious Achiuwa News: Four defensive stats in loss
Achiuwa racked up two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 loss to Atlanta.
Achiuwa tallied four defensive stats, salvaging an otherwise quiet performance. The Knicks continue to run a shallow rotation, typically preventing their bench unit from playing significant minutes. Although Achiuwa appears locked in as the backup center, he would need Karl-Anthony Towns to miss time to have any chance at putting up consistent production on both ends of the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now