Precious Achiuwa News: Game-high 10 rebounds Friday
Achiuwa had seven points (3-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 142-105 loss to the Cavaliers.
Despite the return of OG Anunoby (foot) on Friday, Achiuwa was able to maintain a spot in New York's starting lineup in the absence of Josh Hart (knee) and collected a game-high 10 rebounds. Achiuwa should be able to hang onto solid streaming value in fantasy leagues until the Knicks' first unit is back to full strength, with the 25-year-old big man averaging 11.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks in 35.2 minutes through eight games as starter this year.
