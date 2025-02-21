Fantasy Basketball
Precious Achiuwa headshot

Precious Achiuwa News: Game-high 10 rebounds Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Achiuwa had seven points (3-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 142-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Despite the return of OG Anunoby (foot) on Friday, Achiuwa was able to maintain a spot in New York's starting lineup in the absence of Josh Hart (knee) and collected a game-high 10 rebounds. Achiuwa should be able to hang onto solid streaming value in fantasy leagues until the Knicks' first unit is back to full strength, with the 25-year-old big man averaging 11.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks in 35.2 minutes through eight games as starter this year.

Precious Achiuwa
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
