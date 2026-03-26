Precious Achiuwa headshot

Precious Achiuwa News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Achiuwa (back) is good to go for Thursday's game against the Magic.

Achiuwa is all set to return from a one-game absence, and fantasy managers will want to pencil him into lineups. Over his last five games, he's averaging 16.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 32.4 minutes per contest.

Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings
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