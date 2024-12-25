Fantasy Basketball
Precious Achiuwa News: Grabs 10 boards Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Achiuwa chipped in five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 win over San Antonio.

Achiuwa saw a handful of extra minutes in the win, with Karl-Anthony Towns picking up his fifth foul early in the final quarter. The additional playing time allowed Achiuwa to grab double-digit rebounds for just the third time this season. Although he is typically the first, and only, big off the bench, Achiuwa's role is relatively underwhelming given the Knicks run with a very shallow rotation.

Precious Achiuwa
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
