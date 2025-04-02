Fantasy Basketball
Precious Achiuwa headshot

Precious Achiuwa News: Increased role yields little

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Achiuwa registered two points (1-11 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 105-91 victory over Philadelphia.

Achiuwa stepped into a larger role after Karl-Anthony Towns was a late scratch as a result of his ongoing knee concerns. Despite the opportunity, Achiuwa failed to produce anything of note. The return of Mitchell Robinson has impacted Achiuwa's playing time of late. In 14 games over the past month, he is averaging just 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game.

Precious Achiuwa
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
