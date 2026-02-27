Precious Achiuwa headshot

Precious Achiuwa News: Pours in career-high 29 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Achiuwa chipped in 29 points (13-19 FG, 3-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 130-121 victory over Dallas.

Achiuwa led the Kings in scoring and rebounding, and he contributed on the defensive end after failing to record either a block or steal in his last showing Wednesday against Houston. The Memphis product has made seven straight starts for Sacramento and is averaging 14.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 26.7 minutes per game during this stretch.

Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings
