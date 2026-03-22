Precious Achiuwa News: Pulls down season-high 15 boards
Achiuwa finished with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 126-122 win over the Nets.
The 15 boards were a season best for Achiuwa, who collected his 10th double-double of the year. The sixth-year forward has filled in admirably for the injured Domantas Sabonis (knee) at power forward this season. Over his last nine contests, Achiuwa has averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 32.3 minutes per game while shooting 57.7 percent from the floor during this stretch.
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