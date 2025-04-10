Precious Achiuwa News: Records double-double in start

Achiuwa finished with 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals over 40 minutes in Thursday's 115-106 loss to Detroit.

Achiuwa did a little bit of everything as a starter in Thursday's battle, leading all Knicks in blocks to go along with a team-high-tying rebound mark in an all-around double-double performance. Achiuwa has hauled in 10 or more boards in eight outings, posting a double-double in three of those contests. He has now tallied at least 15 points in four appearances.