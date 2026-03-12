Precious Achiuwa News: Scores 14 points in loss

Achiuwa racked up 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-109 loss to Charlotte.

Achiuwa was able to put together a well-rounded line in this loss. Over his last seven games, he's been on fire with 16.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks in 32.5 minutes per contest.