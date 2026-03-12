Precious Achiuwa News: Scores 14 points in loss
Achiuwa racked up 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-109 loss to Charlotte.
Achiuwa was able to put together a well-rounded line in this loss. Over his last seven games, he's been on fire with 16.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks in 32.5 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Precious Achiuwa See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 102 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 84 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 84 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Precious Achiuwa See More