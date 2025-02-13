Precious Achiuwa News: Sets new season-high scoring mark
Achiuwa contributed 26 points (12-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 149-148 overtime victory over Atlanta.
Achiuwa finished just one point away from tying his career-high scoring mark, established in a win over the Trail Blazers in the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Raptors. The big man has scored in double digits or has grabbed double-digit boards in three of his previous four appearances, and he's averaging a solid line of 12.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of February.
