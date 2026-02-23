Precious Achiuwa News: Stays hot in victory
Achiuwa provided 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 123-114 win over the Grizzlies.
Achiuwa scored with efficiency during Monday's matchup, and he's now put up 14 or more points in three consecutive games. He's also been a force on the boards lately by collecting two double-doubles in his previous three showings. Achiuwa is averaging 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks over his last five outings.
