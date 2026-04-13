Precious Achiuwa News: Strong line in loss Sunday

Achiuwa amassed 27 points (10-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block across 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Even though he's no longer a young player, it's clear that Achiuwa took advantage of his opportunity to play regular rotation minutes with the Kings, and he showed he can still be a productive player when given a big enough role. Achiuwa made a career-high 57 starts and posted personal-best numbers in points (10.1), rebounds (6.7), assists (1.4) and steals (0.9) per game while playing 23.9 minutes per game, another career-high mark.