Precious Achiuwa News: Strong line in loss Sunday
Achiuwa amassed 27 points (10-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block across 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Even though he's no longer a young player, it's clear that Achiuwa took advantage of his opportunity to play regular rotation minutes with the Kings, and he showed he can still be a productive player when given a big enough role. Achiuwa made a career-high 57 starts and posted personal-best numbers in points (10.1), rebounds (6.7), assists (1.4) and steals (0.9) per game while playing 23.9 minutes per game, another career-high mark.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Precious Achiuwa See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2618 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 2420 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 2420 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Key Starters & Sits21 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Top 6 Waiver Wire Picks to Boost Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Run25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Precious Achiuwa See More