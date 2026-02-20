Precious Achiuwa News: Strong showing in loss

Achiuwa finished with 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and four steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 131-94 loss to the Magic.

Making his third straight start, Achiuwa recorded his fourth double-double of the season while setting a new season high in steals. The 26-year-old forward kept his spot in the starting five even with Keegan Murray making his return from an ankle injury. Achiuwa figures to see an elevated role in the frontcourt the remainder of the campaign with Domantas Sabonis having undergone season-ending knee surgery Wednesday.