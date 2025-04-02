Precious Achiuwa News: Strong showing off bench in loss

Achiuwa provided 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Achiuwa provided a nice lift on both ends of the floor in Wednesday's outing, recording a team-high pair of blocks while leading all bench players in scoring and rebounds in a balanced outing. Achiuwa has reached the double-digit scoring mark in 13 contests this season, adding six or more rebounds in seven of those outings.