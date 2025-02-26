Precious Achiuwa News: Swats four shots vs. Sixers

Achiuwa supplied seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and four blocks over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 110-105 win over Philadelphia.

Achiuwa saw most of his minutes in the second half after Ariel Hukporti left at the 9:04 mark of the third quarter due to left knee sprain. Achiuwa took advantage of the extra court time as he played alongside the starters and recorded all four blocks in the second half. Achiuwa could be in the starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Friday if Hukporti and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) are unable to suit up.