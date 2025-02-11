Fantasy Basketball
Precious Achiuwa News: Ties for game high with 12 boards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Achiuwa produced nine points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 win over the Pacers.

From a fantasy standpoint, Achiuwa continues to benefit from the absence of OG Anunoby (foot). He tied for the game high in rebounds Tuesday during his fourth consecutive start for the Knicks. Achiuwa would remain in the streaming conversation if Anunoby remains sidelined for Wednesday's tilt against Atlanta, as the former has averaged 9.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks in 33.0 minutes while shooting 54.3 percent from the field through five games as a starter in 2024-25.

Precious Achiuwa
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
