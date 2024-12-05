Precious Achiuwa News: Will make season debut Thursday

Achiuwa (hamstring) is available to play Thursday against the Hornets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Achiuwa will finally make his season debut in this matchup against the Hornets, adding some much-needed depth to the frontcourt. It's unclear if Achiuwa will be on a minutes' restriction, but Achiuwa will operate as one of Karl-Anthony Towns' backup options, possibly stealing minutes from Jericho Sims.