Quentin Grimes Injury: Downgraded to out
Grimes (shoulder) won't play in Friday's game versus the Hawks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Grimes has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a right shoulder sprain. Lonnie Walker, Jared Butler and Jeff Dowtin should all receive increased playing time in his absence. Grimes' next chance to suit up is Philadelphia's regular-season finale against Chicago on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now