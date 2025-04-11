Fantasy Basketball
Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Grimes (shoulder) won't play in Friday's game versus the Hawks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Grimes has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a right shoulder sprain. Lonnie Walker, Jared Butler and Jeff Dowtin should all receive increased playing time in his absence. Grimes' next chance to suit up is Philadelphia's regular-season finale against Chicago on Sunday.

