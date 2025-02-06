Quentin Grimes Injury: Expected to play

Grimes (recently traded) is expected to play Friday against Detroit, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The trade with Dallas involving Caleb Martin is official with the NBA, making Grimes eligible to debut for the 76ers. He's likely to have a sizable role with his new team on the wing. He was productive in Dallas with 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 22.8 minutes per game.