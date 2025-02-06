Fantasy Basketball
Quentin Grimes

Quentin Grimes Injury: Expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 11:29am

Grimes (recently traded) is expected to play Friday against Detroit, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The trade with Dallas involving Caleb Martin is official with the NBA, making Grimes eligible to debut for the 76ers. He's likely to have a sizable role with his new team on the wing. He was productive in Dallas with 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 22.8 minutes per game.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
