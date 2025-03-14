Fantasy Basketball
Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Grimes (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against Indiana, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The 76ers, who are already extremely shorthanded, can't seem to catch a break -- Kelly Oubre (knee) is also questionable. Grimes was terrific during Wednesday's 118-105 loss to Toronto, recording 29 points (11-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks over 31 minutes.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
