Quentin Grimes Injury: Iffy for Friday

Grimes (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against Indiana, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The 76ers, who are already extremely shorthanded, can't seem to catch a break -- Kelly Oubre (knee) is also questionable. Grimes was terrific during Wednesday's 118-105 loss to Toronto, recording 29 points (11-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks over 31 minutes.