Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 10:49am

Grimes (trade pending) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The Mavericks traded Grimes to the 76ers in exchange for Caleb Martin on Tuesday, but neither player was available to make their debuts right away. Grimes may suit up Wednesday, but it's unclear what his role will be. He's one of three players listed as questionable for Philadelphia, while Paul George (finger) and Andre Drummond (knee) are doubtful and Joel Embiid (knee/rest) has already been ruled out.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
