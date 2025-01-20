Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes Injury: Late scratch for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Grimes won't play Monday against the Hornets due to back spasms, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Grimes was a very late addition to the injury report and will miss his first game since Nov. 25. With Jaden Hardy (ankle) also out, Spencer Dinwiddie and Naji Marshall could soak up additional minutes, while Brandon Williams could potentially be more involved.

Quentin Grimes
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now