Quentin Grimes Injury: Late scratch for Monday
Grimes won't play Monday against the Hornets due to back spasms, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Grimes was a very late addition to the injury report and will miss his first game since Nov. 25. With Jaden Hardy (ankle) also out, Spencer Dinwiddie and Naji Marshall could soak up additional minutes, while Brandon Williams could potentially be more involved.
