Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes Injury: Out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 3:05pm

Grimes (illness) won't play Monday against Oklahoma City, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Grimes was added to the injury report as questionable earlier in the day due to an illness, and the Sixers have since determined that he won't go Monday evening. His absence will open up more opportunities in the backcourt for MarJon Beauchamp and Cameron Payne.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
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