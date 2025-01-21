Quentin Grimes Injury: Questionable against Minnesota

Grimes (back) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

After missing Monday's game against the Hornets, Grimes could miss Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota as he deals with back spasms. If the 24-year-old can't play against the Timberwolves, Naji Marshall and Spencer Dinwiddie could see more time on the floor, especially with Jaden Hardy (ankle) already ruled out for this game.