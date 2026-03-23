Quentin Grimes Injury: Questionable for Monday
Grimes (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Grimes was a very late addition to the injury report. He's been pulling a lot of weight for the 76ers lately with 33.9 minutes per game over his last eight contests. If he's sidelined, MarJon Beauchamp and Jabari Walker would be candidates for increased roles.
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