Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 11:49am

Grimes (bicep) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

This appears to be a new issue for Grimes, but the questionable tag suggests that he's day-to-day. Whether or not the 76ers opt to exercise caution for the second leg of this back-to-back set remains to be seen. The 76ers will be hopeful that Grimes can go, as Tyrese Maxey (back) has been ruled out and Paul George (groin) is questionable.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now