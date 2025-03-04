Quentin Grimes Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Grimes (bicep) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
This appears to be a new issue for Grimes, but the questionable tag suggests that he's day-to-day. Whether or not the 76ers opt to exercise caution for the second leg of this back-to-back set remains to be seen. The 76ers will be hopeful that Grimes can go, as Tyrese Maxey (back) has been ruled out and Paul George (groin) is questionable.
