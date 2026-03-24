Quentin Grimes Injury: Questionable with illness
Grimes is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls with an illness.
After missing Monday's loss to the Thunder, Grimes is looking to keep his absence to a one-game minimum. The swingman was already slated for a diminished role, with Paul George returning from a suspension Wednesday, but Justin Edwards and Trendon Watford could still see more playing time if Grimes is ruled out.
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