Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes Injury: Questionable with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Grimes is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls with an illness.

After missing Monday's loss to the Thunder, Grimes is looking to keep his absence to a one-game minimum. The swingman was already slated for a diminished role, with Paul George returning from a suspension Wednesday, but Justin Edwards and Trendon Watford could still see more playing time if Grimes is ruled out.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
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