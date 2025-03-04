Quentin Grimes Injury: Tending to sore bicep

Grimes is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves due to left bicep soreness.

After erupting for a career-high 44 points in Saturday's win over the Warriors, Grimes once again saw big minutes (38) in Monday's 119-102 loss to the Trail Blazers, but his production took a step back. He finished Monday's game with 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists and six rebounds, and he apparently also hurt his arm at some point along the way. If Grimes is able to shake off the injury and play Tuesday, he could be in line for plenty of usage with six other players already ruled out and two other 76ers [Paul George (groin) and Justin Edwards (ankle)] joining him as questionable.