Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes Injury: Unavailable Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 7:15pm

Grimes (recently traded) did not play in Wednesday's 108-101 loss to Miami.

The 76ers traded for Grimes on Tuesday, and although he wasn't expected to suit up Wednesday, the NBA's official injury report left him as questionable up until tipoff. Grimes' next chance to play will come Friday at Detroit. Head coach Nick Nurst said he's hopeful Grimes will play Friday, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
