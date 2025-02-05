Fantasy Basketball
Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes Injury: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 3:20pm

Grimes is unlikely to make his 76ers debut Wednesday against the Heat, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Grimes was traded to Philadelphia this week in the deal that resulted in Caleb Martin being shipped to Dallas. If the 76ers newcomer can't play Wednesday against the Heat, his next chance to make his debut with his new team will be Friday on the road in Detroit.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
