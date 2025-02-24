Fantasy Basketball
Quentin Grimes

Quentin Grimes Injury: Won't come back Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Grimes will not return to Monday's game against the Bulls due to right knee soreness, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Grimes posted nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes before exiting with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter. Lonnie Walker and Jared Butler are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
