Quentin Grimes News: Available Thursday vs. Atlanta
Grimes (illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Hawks.
Grimes was sidelined for the 76ers' last two games before the All-Star break while working through an illness, but his absence from the injury report indicates that he'll return Thursday. He has averaged 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 threes and 0.9 steals over 26.6 minutes per game since the new year.
