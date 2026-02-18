Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Available Thursday vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Grimes (illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Hawks.

Grimes was sidelined for the 76ers' last two games before the All-Star break while working through an illness, but his absence from the injury report indicates that he'll return Thursday. He has averaged 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 threes and 0.9 steals over 26.6 minutes per game since the new year.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
