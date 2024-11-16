Fantasy Basketball
Quentin Grimes News: Back to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Grimes is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

As expected, Grimes will return to the bench since Kyrie Irving is back from a one-game absence. Grimes is averaging 4.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game in five appearances off the bench this month, so he's not expected to have a lot of fantasy upside if he's not starting.

