Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Big offensive night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 11:58am

Grimes produced 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 135-108 win over Minnesota.

Grimes reached the 19-point mark Sunday for the first time since New Year's Day. He sank five threes against Minnesota, tying his best performance from downtown this year. With Paul George serving a 25-game suspension, Philadelphia may need to depend on Grimes having more games like this going forward.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
