Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Cleared to face New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 4:44pm

Grimes (knee) is active and starting Wednesday against New York.

Grimes left in the third quarter of Monday's 32-point loss to the Bulls due to right knee soreness and did not return. However, he's been given the green light to suit up and make his fifth straight appearance in the starting lineup. During that stretch, he's averaged 16.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 32.6 minutes.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now