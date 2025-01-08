Quentin Grimes News: Continues to impress

Grimes logged 23 points (8-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 118-97 victory over the Lakers.

The six made three-pointers tied his career high. With Luka Doncic (calf) and Kyrie Irving (shoulder) on the shelf, Grimes has stepped up in a big way for the Mavericks. Over his last six games, Grimes has produced sixth-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.7 three-pointers on 45.6 percent shooting from the field.