Quentin Grimes

Quentin Grimes News: Delivers 10 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Grimes notched 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and three steals over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 118-99 loss to the Nuggets.

The Mavericks struggled on offense throughout the game and Grimes was one of several players who couldn't find enough of a rhythm to make an impact. The fact that Grimes continues to play off the bench limits his upside considerably, though he's still scored in double digits in three of his last four outings with the second unit.

Quentin Grimes
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
